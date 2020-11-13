Gabe Johnson's stepmother made his entire bedroom Peter Pan themed to help ease the transition of moving out of his childhood home.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton teenager with autism has been through a lot in recent years.

Four years ago, 18-year-old Gabe Johnson lost his mother. Several months ago, his father remarried and recently, he moved out of his childhood home.

To ease his anxiety, his family created a birthday surprise for him. Change is not easy for Gabe so to make the transition a little easier, his stepmother Carolyn decorated his room.

She didn’t just paint and put up pictures here and there. She made his whole bedroom Peter Pan themed.

What makes it special is that both Gabe and Carolyn share the same love for Peter Pan.

“It was an incredible connection for Carolyn to love that book and for it to be Gabe’s favorite movie. It was a great way for them to bond,” said Thom Johnson, Gabe’s father.

Everyone in his family came together to help to make this happen including his siblings, parents and grandparents -- all working together to turn his room into a magical place.

When Gabe walked into the room for the first time, he was brought to tears of joy.