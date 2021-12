Reports say 16-year-old Angelica Maio was heading west on Ayers Road, when she collided with an SUV driving in the other direction

MACON, Ga. — A teenager died after a car accident in Macon on Christmas day.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Ayers Road near Troon Way around 8:45 Saturday night.

Reports say 16-year-old Angelica Maio was heading west on Ayers Road, when she collided with an SUV driving in the other direction.

Maio went to Piedmont Macon Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.