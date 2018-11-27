The Georgia State Patrol says a blown stop sign caused a Laurens County accident that killed a teenager and injured nine others.

Cars pass through the intersection of Scotland and Holliday Road in Laurens County at high speeds.

If cars approaching on Holliday Road don't stop, it could be fatal.

Georgia State Patrol Sergeant Lee Weaver said that's what happened to a Ford F-150 pickup and a Lincoln Aviator SUV.

"The Lincoln failed to stop at the sign and traveled into the path of the Ford F-150," Weaver said.

Weaver said once the cars collided, the Aviator overturned.

Four people were in the Ford truck, and six people were in the Lincoln, including children.

"The front seat occupants in the Lincoln Aviator had to be extricated from the vehicle, and the four people that were ejected from the Lincoln Aviator were minors, with one of those being fatal at the scene," Weaver said.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley confirmed that was 15-year-old Jessica Andrade. She was a student at Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst.

She was pronounced dead at 8:40 Sunday night.

The other nine people were taken to the hospital.

"Some of the injured were treated and released at Fairview Park Hospital that night and others are still being treated," Weaver said.

Weaver said their accident reconstruction team are handling the investigation.

He says he expects charges will be filed against the driver of the Lincoln Aviator.

GSP Trooper Charles Hardy says the four kids ejected from the car gives them reason to believe they were not wearing their seatbelts correctly.

© 2018 WMAZ