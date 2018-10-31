A teenager was shot and killed in east Macon Tuesday night.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the victim was 16-year-old Kendrick Davis. He was pronounced dead at the Medical Center Navicent Health just after midnight.

Sgt. Linda Howard confirms the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Deputies received a call about shots fired on the corner of Warpath Road and Manson Road just before 11 p.m.

Deputies say a dark colored vehicle drove by and fired several shots at Davis. The suspect had already fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

There is currently no description of the suspect.

Sgt. Howard initially told reporters that Davis was still in critical condition - that was before doctors had pronounced him dead.

When deputies arrived, they found Davis with several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ