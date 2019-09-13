TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: A post from the McRae-Helena Police Department says the 6th grader was detained and is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center until a hearing is held.

The unnamed juvenile is charged with terroristic threats and transmitting a false alarm, both felonies, and disruption of a public school.

-----

Telfair County Schools are closed Friday due to a social media post about someone 'shooting up' the middle school.

Sheriff Chris Steverson says the GBI and McRae Police are talking to a sixth grader who made the post.

He says the post read, "My uncle shooting Telfair Middle school up tomorrow."

A teacher noticed the post and notified a principal who passed it along to law enforcement, the sheriff says.

"I don't think it was anything credible," said Steverson. "It seems like a poorly done joke."

On Facebook, the school district posted overnight, "Due to a social media threat that is being actively investigated, school will be canceled for all students and staff tomorrow, Friday, September 13, 2019 in the interest of student and staff safety. School will resume a regular schedule on Monday, September 16, 2019."

