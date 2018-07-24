A motorcycle wreck in Telfair County killed one teen and injured another Sunday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, around 8:50 p.m., Javante Ward was traveling north on Corinth Avenue when Jeremy Tucker, traveling east on Grant Street, failed to yield at the stop sign at the Corinth Avenue intersection.

Tucker's bike struck the left side of the Ward's bike, ejecting both drivers from their vehicles.

Ward, 18, was fatally injured. Tucker, 19, was transported to a local hospital.

Both vehicles were dirt bike-type motorcycles.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation. Charges are pending.

13WMAZ is awaiting a complete accident report.

© 2018 WMAZ