MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — One Telfair County 4-year-old is marching to his own beat after a football game Friday night.

Tabithia Wilcox says her son, Seneca Whitehead, just turned 4-years-old on Sunday.

For his birthday, she says she let him bring his drum to the Telfair County High School football game Friday so he could play in the stands.

Seneca soon took his talent from the stands to the sideline and joined the band's drumline.

Wilcox posted the video of her son to Facebook on Sunday, and since then it's gotten almost 2,000 likes and 4,000 shares.

She said in a Facebook message she wasn't expecting this to happen. Keep on drumming, Seneca!

RELATED: Boy running 5K takes wrong turn, accidentally wins 10K instead

RELATED: 4-year-old who prayed for new heart now praying for family whose sacrifice allowed her to live

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.