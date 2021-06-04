Telfair County commissioner charged with DUI in county vehicle

County Commissioner Charles “Edwin” Neal represents District 5 on the commission and serves as Vice Chair.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A Telfair County commissioner faces Driving Under the Influence charges after an arrest while driving a county vehicle.

According to McRae Police Chief Glenn Giles, one of his officers made the traffic stop on the night of May 31.

Giles says they noticed someone who appeared to be under the influence driving a county truck.

After a field sobriety test, they arrested County Commissioner Charles “Edwin” Neal.

He bonded out of jail several hours later.

We’re still working on getting a booking photo of Neal from the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office.