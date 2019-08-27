TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair deputies arrested four people for attempting to smuggle contraband into Telfair State Prison.

According to a post on the Georgia Department of Corrections' Facebook page, on Sunday and Monday, corrections officers along with the Telfair County Sheriff's Office found four people in the woods near the prison and confiscated contraband.

During the arrest, deputies found including five 1-pound bags of tobacco, a drone with its remote and a GPS device, 18 cell phones, 2 grams of marijuana, 4 phone chargers, 74 grams of tobacco, a digital scale, and earbuds.

