TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — One Telfair County family's week got off to a rough start when a fire erupted Monday morning, destroying their home.

While homeowner Christy Smith and her family got out of the flames with only minor injuries, she has lost almost everything in the fire.

"There was one box that had some pictures in it. They're kind of smudged, but at least I still have something," says Smith. "Everything else is gone. I got a brother who passed away and all his pictures got burned."

In addition to family keepsakes, the house fire also destroyed all of her furniture, appliances, and Christmas presents she bought for her grandchildren.

"We had just started making it feel like home, and then this happens and we lose it all," says Smith, who only moved in with her two grandsons two months ago.

To help the Smiths, the Telfair County Sheriff's Department decided to help out by calling for people to donate clothes and food for the family.

The department is asking people to drop off clothes for adult men, women, and for 2- and 3-year-old boys.

Telfair Co. Sheriff Chris Steverson Call for Help: Following a house fire near Milan this morning which...

"I'm so blessed and thankful for that. That shows that there are some good people in this world," says Smith.

According to Telfair County Lieutenant Sam Davidson said that the fire started around 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. They suspect a space heater in the trailer's bedroom as the cause of the fire.

They're looking for the following items:

2T pants and shirts and size 6 shoes for a 2-year-old boy

4T pants and shirts and size 8.5 shoes for a 3-year-old boy

3-4 age pull ups

13-14 size pants, large or extra-large shirts, and size 10 shoes for a 42-year-old woman

34 size pants, large shirts, and size 11 shoes for a 35-year-old man

Toiletries

Food items

Davidson said they've gotten monetary donations and clothing items for the adults, but they're really looking for kids clothing and pull-ups.

Donations can be dropped off at the Telfair County Sheriff's Office off East Oak Street in McRae-Helena or the Hulett Body Shop off Highway 280 West in Milan.

Any questions can be directed to Lt. Sim Davidson at the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. You can call him at 229-212-2405 or 229-868-7000.

RELATED: Telfair County fire destroys family's home weeks before Christmas

RELATED: Vidalia lawyer prepares to give Christmas gifts to over 500 kids

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.