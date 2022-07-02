Telfair County fireworks stolen from fire station

Mayor Puckett reports that replacements are on the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The Telfair County Sheriff's Office is asking for community assistance after someone stole fireworks from the Milan Fire Station.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, sometime between 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday morning the Milan fire station was burglarized.

During the burglary, fireworks meant for the Telfair County fireworks show on Saturday night were stolen.

Mayor Puckett reports that replacements are on the way, and Saturday's show will go on as planned.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, or saw any suspicious activity in that area during these hours, the sheriff's office is asking you to please call 911.