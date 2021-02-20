They are asking for donations of personal protective equipment, face masks, and other essential items.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair Cares, in collaboration with community partners, Telfair County NAACP, and the Telfair County Sheriff's Office, is looking to help the elderly stay safe from COVID-19.

Organizer Wayne Clay says the leaders in the community just wants to help protect their citizens.