x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Telfair County group seeking donations COVID-19 safety items for elderly, disabled

They are asking for donations of personal protective equipment, face masks, and other essential items.
Credit: Chelsea Beimfohr/13WMAZ

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair Cares, in collaboration with community partners, Telfair County NAACP, and the Telfair County Sheriff's Office, is looking to help the elderly stay safe from COVID-19.

They are asking for donations of personal protective equipment, face masks, and other essential items.

Organizer Wayne Clay says the leaders in the community just wants to help protect their citizens.

"We've had over 20 deaths in our county alone, and not to mention last year, we had over a hundred deaths, and at this time, our elderly and disabled are more at risk," Clay said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Telfair Cares Facebook page.

Related Articles