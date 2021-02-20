TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair Cares, in collaboration with community partners, Telfair County NAACP, and the Telfair County Sheriff's Office, is looking to help the elderly stay safe from COVID-19.
They are asking for donations of personal protective equipment, face masks, and other essential items.
Organizer Wayne Clay says the leaders in the community just wants to help protect their citizens.
"We've had over 20 deaths in our county alone, and not to mention last year, we had over a hundred deaths, and at this time, our elderly and disabled are more at risk," Clay said.