MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — A Telfair County High School student died Thursday after a single-vehicle accident.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 16-year-old Hunter Yawn, of Lumber City, was going west on Cedar Park Road around 7:30 a.m. when he drove off the north shoulder.

Yawn overcorrected and the vehicle went across the road and off the east shoulder before crashing into several trees.

Yawn died at the scene. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident and says their report is not fully complete yet.

