TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Two more people in the Department of Public Health's South Central Health District have tested positive for coronavirus.

That's according to a Saturday news release from the agency.

One person is an inmate in Telfair County and the other person is a Pulaski County resident, the release says.

The release says that inmate is isolated from the rest of the general prison population.

The Pulaski County resident has been told to isolate for 14 days.

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a statewide shelter in place order due to the spread of COVID-19.

It went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, and expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

All residents and visitors in Georgia are required to shelter in place within their home or place of residence.

