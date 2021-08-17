Telfair County man charged with child sexual exploitation

Investigators say he was already in custody for child molestation at the time they executed a warrant at his home

SCOTLAND, Georgia — A Telfair County man is facing a charge of child sexual exploitation after a search at his home in Scotland, Georgia.

According to a news release, the investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the GBI that someone was uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet.

They found it was coming from a home in Scotland and a warrant was executed by the GBI and Telfair County deputies at that address on Friday.

The release says child sexual abuse material was found on devices that belong to 56-year-old Robert Kendrick, leading to his charge of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI says Kendrick was previously arrested and charged with child molestation by Telfair County deputies on Aug. 10, and that he was in custody at the time the warrant was executed.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation can call the GBI's Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.