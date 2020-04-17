MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Going fishing at Lake Oconee is an annual trip for Larry and Jacki Young.

Larry Young says he's been fishing for more than 20 years, and the couple from McRae-Helena says they normally catch their limit when they go.

This year their trip was in March right before the statewide Shelter-in-Place. They went with another person, and in total, they caught 89 fish.

Young says he brought the fish back and cleaned them, but he said he doesn't like freezing his fresh catch.

That's when he decided to pack up the fish and hand them out to his neighbors.

The couple says they volunteer often, and this was just another way to help.

"It's just a great feeling to be able to help someone," Larry said. "You know, like the saying, when you're down, you'll be looking for somebody, you know. It's good that neighbors can get together.

The Youngs say they plan to go fishing again, doing so safely and distantly, so they can continue feeding their neighbors and those in need.

"You have to look after one another, especially in these times," Larry said.

