MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — A Telfair County man will be facing charges once he’s released from the hospital after a high-speed chase that happened overnight.

According to Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson, it happened on Golden Isles Highway around midnight.

He says deputies saw a man on a motorcycle near McRae that fit the description of a man they were looking for with ‘possible contraband.’

They ran the plate and saw the man’s insurance was expired, so they tried to pull him over.

The motorcyclist took off on the highway headed towards Eastman, and he took a U-Turn to go back to McRae. Speeds during the 20-minute chase reached around 131 mph.

Steverson says the man crashed on the road near the Telfair County courthouse and jail. He was taken to the Dodge County hospital, where he’s being treated for his injuries.

Steverson says he’ll be arrested once he released, charged with traffic violations as well as other charges related to the ‘things he was in possession of.’

The motorcyclist’s name will be released once he’s released from the hospital and in custody.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Thunder Over Georgia Air Show 2019 | Everything you need to know

Husband says pregnant wife recovering after multiple shots fired into east Macon home

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.