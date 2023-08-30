'Stay weather aware' | Telfair County prepares for Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is expected to touchdown on the Florida coast early Wednesday morning. In Telfair County, however, many are grabbing and going for safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — In Telfair County, people prepped for Hurricane Idalia by going to the local markets and grabbing the essentials. Many say they made sure to grab extra water, bread and canned foods.

Sharon Alvarez of Telfair County mentioned how she pays attention to the signs when hurricanes head her way.

"Well they always make me nervous," Alvarez said. "I always watch the skies to watch for storms or tornadoes. They make me very nervous but at the same time, I know if you're prepared, then you can't do but so much anyway with Mother Nature."

When it comes to more hurricane prep and things to look out for, Telfair County High School senior Tanner Ashley had some words of advice for those parked and staying in.

"Definitely don't get anything near your car," Ashley said. "There's a lot of stuff that flies to other people's yards and trashcans that get thrown down the road. So just stay safe!"

Macon's Emergency Management Agency director Spencer Hawkins talked about how the community should take Hurricane Idalia seriously and ways to plan for safety.

"People need to stay weather aware," Hawkins said. "We need to be cautious, you need to be prepared. If you don't need to be out tomorrow, don't. If you need to drive somewhere, prepare extra time to take that route. Just be safe and be cautious tomorrow!"