'So glad that we're alright': Telfair County starts cleanup efforts after Idalia

Sandra Adams says she's never seen this much flooding, and she's lived in Telfair County all her life.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUMBER CITY, Ga. — Telfair County had nearly 1,000 power outages at one point Wednesday as Idalia passed through.

Fallen trees and downed power lines caused problems all over the county. Pounding rain and strong wind helped to topple a large pecan tree onto one of the only stores in Lumber City

"I looked outside and the trees were just twisting," said Sandra Adams, who lives just a few streets from the Dollar General. "It was terrible. It was awful."

Adams watched the storm move through her neighborhood with her grandchildren, hoping her home wouldn't meet the same fate. The big trees on her property survived, but the yard flooded. Adams never expected it.

Not this yard. I've never seen in flood here. You may have a little bit of water, but not like this," the lifelong Telfair County resident said.

Around the county, drainage ditches overflowed and water spilled into some of the roads.

"We're a low-lying town. It's very low," Adams explained.

Emergency Management Director Lee Conner says the southern end of the county was hit especially hard.

On top of the water, fallen trees and power outages caused problems countywide. Ask Adams how she felt after the storm, and she'll tell you: 'Grateful.'

"I'm so glad that we're alright and we'll have another day," Adams said.

Conner says his team still has plenty to do to clear debris off some roads, but he anticipates they'll have 90% of the roads clear by Thursday morning.