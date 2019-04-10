LUMBER CITY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the shooting of a Lumber City teenager down in Telfair County.

It reportedly happened overnight at a home on Morse Street, near the center of town.

Josh Alford, of the GBI's Eastman office, says the teenager was in very critical condition earlier Friday, but he could not tell us their current condition.

The GBI has also not released any additional information on the shooting yet.

13WMAZ has a crew in Lumber City and we'll update this story when more details are available.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Fire destroys Dublin driving school

‘Showtime:’ Kingpin sentenced in Warner Robins’ largest heroin, fentanyl bust

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.