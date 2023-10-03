Udder nonsense: Telfair County deputies round up cows outside Dairy Queen

Several people were amused by the early morning roundup, saying that the Telfair DQ had the freshest milk in town.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Early Wednesday morning in Telfair County, people on the road were greeted with a funny sight on their commute.

Some Telfair County Sheriff's Deputies were seen on the side of the road, helping to catch some escaped cattle that wandered outside of a Dairy Queen.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson shared a few photos to his Facebook page from the incident, and said "You never know what each day may bring."

Davidson said it happened in downtown McRae-Helena.

Several people commented on Davidson's post, making cow puns and saying that maybe the Chic-Fil-A cows had come to tell people at Dairy Queen to eat more "Chick'n too."