TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The Telfair County community is coming together to help a family after they lost their trailer and all their belongings in a fire Monday.

Lieutenant Sim Davidson with the Telfair County Sheriff's Office said the fire happened off Milan Cemetery Road Monday around 8:30 or 9 a.m.

Davidson said a grandmother, Christy Smith, her two grandsons, ages 2 and 3, and a male family member all lived at the trailer.

He said they don't know how the fire started, but they suspect a space heater in the bedroom. The trailer is a total loss.

Now, the sheriff's office is asking the community to donate items to the family before Christmas.

They're looking for the following items:

2T pants and shirts and size 6 shoes for a 2-year-old boy

4T pants and shirts and size 8.5 shoes for a 3-year-old boy

3-4 age pull ups

13-14 size pants, large or extra-large shirts, and size 10 shoes for a 42-year-old woman

34 size pants, large shirts, and size 11 shoes for a 35-year-old man

Toiletries

Food items

Davidson said they've gotten monetary donations and clothing items for the adults, but they're really looking for kids clothing and pull ups.

You can drop the items off at the Telfair County Sheriff's Office off East Oak Street in McRae-Helena or at Hulett Body Shop off Highway 280 West in Milan.

Any questions can be directed to Lt. Sim Davidson at the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. You can call him at 229-212-2405 or 229-868-7000.

