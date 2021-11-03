10 arrested for panhandling in Bibb County 'Operation Clean Corners'

The sheriff's office says they went around and told panhandlers about the county ordinance, and the ones who ignored the warnings were arrested

MACON, Ga. — Ten people have been arrested in Macon-Bibb County and charged with panhandling in the last week. According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it’s part of what they’re calling ‘Operation Clean Corners.’

The sheriff’s office says its Special Response Team worked with the county municipal court to address panhandling and illegal solicitation at intersections.

According to a news release, SRT members and deputies spoke to panhandlers around the city and told them about the county ordinance forbidding panhandling. Then, last week, they began arresting people who ignored the warning.

A total of 15 people were arrested, but only 10 face charges of panhandling/solicitation.

The release says deputies monitoring the panhandlers found some of them were working in shifts and coordinating with each other.

The sheriff’s office says it wants to work with local organizations to provide them with social help, mental health services, or housing assistance.