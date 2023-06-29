Update: Tenants at Woodspring Suites get water back, only to lose it hours later

Tenants of the WoodSprings Suites say the hotel had no water for five days. They say they had it for about an hour on Tuesday, but lost it again.

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, several tenants of the Woodspring Suites hotel said they hadn't had running water for five days.

13WMAZ spoke to several tenants, and they said they were told it was due to a leaky pipe in the building.

At the time, management of the building said that the water would be turned back on Tuesday.

They went on to say they had fixed the pipes and they were waiting for the glue to dry before they turned the water back on.

On Tuesday afternoon, 13WMAZ got reports from several tenants that the water had been turned back on, but had been turned back off only an hour later.

They said they were told by management that the water could be off for another 2-3 days.

The tenants also said that on Wednesday morning, the Department of Public Health had stepped in and everyone had to leave the hotel and were to be moved into a new hotel until water comes back on.

Management said they had just bought the building, and also own properties in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Kansas.