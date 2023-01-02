Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst

The apartment is being worked on, but residents told 13WMAZ there is a lot of work to be done.

MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy.

In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.

13WMAZ went back to the complex to do an update. We were there to speak with Frances Cain for a follow-up. A manager told us the complex was private property and we were asked to leave. While we had permission to speak with Cain, the manager couldn't give us a reason why we had to leave and proceeded to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The manager declined to speak with us.

Cain was staying with her sisters when the pipes burst. Cain told 13WMAZ she was being moved from the second floor to the 14th floor. While some of her belongings were moved to her new unit, she says lovers gave her three boxes and never returned.

"With everything that's going on over here, they're still trying to do the construction that already started in September, this past September, and they've got all this stuff off the second floor except mine," Cain said.

Other residents told 13WMAZ they had similar moving issues. Along with one elevator working, construction workers, and technicians coming in and out of the building, there is a lot of work to be done. Ronda Meeks was moved to a different unit and there are still maintenance issues.

"I go back thinking I'm going to be able to move in, and I got another water leak. They still ain't cleaned my apartment," Meeks said.

Other residents told us Macon-Bibb County Prevention Chief Brenda Thomas came to the building for inspection and were appreciative of her help. They said Thomas helped them with any concerns they had.