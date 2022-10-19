'They're only here when it's time to collect rent': Tenants upset with poor living conditions at Macon apartments

A county code inspection recently found nearly 30 violations at a south Macon apartment complex, and tenants say they're fed up with management.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A county code inspection recently found nearly 30 violations at a south Macon apartment complex and tenants said they're fed up with management.

One woman said maintenance would cancel her requests rather than fixing her problems, and she even said a closet door fell on her son.

After that, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Shamaine Gordon moved to Colonial Terrace Apartments on Houston Avenue in January. She says she's had problems since.

"We have been complaining to them, but it's nothing that they done, but they wanted they rent money or they would have put my stuff out," Gordon said.

Gordon says she had broken doors and there were water problems.

"It's like the place has been falling apart since the day I walked through the door," Gordon said.

Gordon called Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement and they inspected the apartment. They found 29 violations in her unit alone, but she's not the only one.

"Right now, they don't have any maintenance people. I got a problem with my electrical outlets in my bedroom," said Richard Glover.

Glover says he has a pest problem, too. He says with a change in management, no one has come to inspect his unit.

"You can't never get them on the phone. They're only here when it's time to collect rent," Glover said.

Finally, a solution came for Gordon.

County code enforcement closed her violation case and moved her to a different unit that was livable.

"They actually gave us lights. My kids came, they said, 'We get light this time?' Yeah, we got lights," Gordon said.

Gordon wants people who live in an apartment to know one thing, "They have rights and we want our rights to be respected just like you want to be respected."

Since the property was changed to a different management, code enforcement is giving the new property owners time to fix the units.

When 13WMAZ visited the complex Wednesday, they were boarding up unlivable buildings and adding new windows to others.

According to Macon-Bibb County tax records, the complex is owned by a company based on Bainbridge Island in the state of Washington.

Code enforcement says if you believe your apartment is in violation, you should contact them.