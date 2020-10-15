Sharon Anderson says she's been to 12 rallies for President Donald Trump.

MACON, Ga. — Susan Anderson says she's no rookie when it comes to traveling for President Donald Trump's rallies.

"This is my 12th. I've been to Nashville twice, I've been to Indiana, I've been to Charlotte, North Carolina twice, I've been to Chattanooga, I've been to Evansville, Indiana, and I can't think of the rest of them," says Anderson.

She's here in Macon two days early for the rally that's happening on Friday.

Anderson says she and her daughter drove from Etowah, Tennessee to see the President.

"It was close for me. It was about five hours, that's closer -- we'll drive up to nine or 10 hours to get to one -- so we decided we wanted to come to this one, but hopefully he'll have several more before the election," she says.