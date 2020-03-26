TENNILLE, Ga. — Law enforcement and first responders in Washington County were busy Wednesday night battling a house fire.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a home on Greta Street in Tennille.

The post said Washington County deputies helped the Tennille Fire and Police Departments to put out the flames.

They were also assisted by the Sandersville Fire Department, according to the sheriff's office.

No injuries were reported at the time of the post, which was made around 9 p.m.

