Testimony continues in trial of Washington County man killed by Taser

The state played a 50-minute dashcam video of Eurie Martin's final moments

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The state continued to call its witnesses to the stand on day two of the murder trial against three former Washington County deputies.

Silence fell over the courtroom as dashcam footage played for the jury.

Thursday, the defense argued Eurie Martin broke the law by walking on the roadway.

Friday in court, the state addressed that argument by questioning Chief Deputy Mark McGraw.

"There are particular rules if there's a sidewalk involved," McGraw read to the court. "Well, let me ask you that -- there are various ways, and one way is where there is a sidewalk, and there are rules that follow that?" prosecutor Kelly Weathers asked.

"Yes, ma'am," McGraw answered.

"As far as you know, on the Deepstep Road, is there a sidewalk?" she continued.

"There is not, no, ma'am," he said.

The defense cross-examined McGraw on use of force.

"If that person still does not comply after multiple commands from the law enforcement officer, they're not trained to then use hard hand techniques, are they?" defense attorney Shawn Merzlak asked.

"No, sir," McGraw responded.

"They're trained to then go to the Taser device or a chemical spray," Merzlak said.

"Yes, sir," McGraw said.

Then the state called on forensic toxicologists and medical examiner Keith Lehman.

He discussed the results of Martin's autopsy.

"A history of cardiovascular collapse during restraint by police, electrical gun punctures -- two of them on the back and abrasions on the right knee -- heart enlargement corresponding to a history of hypertension," Lehman explained.

Toxicologist Amanda Cook testified there was nothing in his blood.

"All of the testing was negative in each of the categories that I listed," Cook said in court.