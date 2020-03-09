Tex-Mex chain Surcheros to open in Macon, plans to expand across Central Georgia

Surcheros can now be found in Macon and Milledgeville, as well as Dublin and Cordele. Soon, you may find it in Warner Robins.

MACON, Ga. — Surcheros, a Tex-Mex style fast casual restaurant, will open a new location in Macon on September 8.

The franchise has been expanding since its founding in 2007, with locations all around Georgia and one in Florida.

The first location was opened in Douglas, followed by spots in Waycross and Tifton.

In the last few years, the company has expanded into parts of Central Georgia as well. There are now locations in Dublin, Milledgeville and Cordele.

The Milledgeville location opened earlier in 2020 and will soon be followed by one in Macon next week.

Director of Marketing and Franchise Support Deborah Kirkland says the "Georgia-grown" company wants to expand to all over Georgia in bigger cities.

"[The owner] wanted to bring it to bigger areas," she said. "We feel like the growth Macon has, we feel like, it was just a really good fit for us."

To celebrate its grand opening, the Surcheros in Macon wanted to offer something special for its customers.

On their Facebook, they shared a post for people to like, comment and share with the possibility of winning free food each month for one year. They are also offering giveaways and free merchandise during the first week they are open to the first 100 customers.

They expect a big turnout, because of the "overwhelming" amount of people who have positively responded to Surcheros coming to Macon.

"We had so many requests to come to Macon," Kirkland said. "We're just ready to serve the community."

According to their website, they have two other locations coming soon to Alpharetta and Thomasville.

"We've been looking into Warner Robins," Kirkland said.

Kirkland says they are excited to expand in Georgia because most of their staff and the owner were born and raised here.

"We're home-based here in Georgia," she said. "The name Surcheros is a made-up name... S-U-R is the Spanish word for 'south' and 'cheros' is a loose translation of friends, so we feel like we're southern friends."