MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 has some people some people away from work or working from home, but there are others who don't have that option.

Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office are still hard at work protecting Macon-Bibb. Along with important news releases to keep Macon-Bibb informed, the sheriff's office also posts photos and videos on the department's social media accounts throughout the week using the hashtags #BCSOStrong and #WeAreAllInThisTogether just as a reminder that they are still here for the community.

Throughout the days ahead, 13WMAZ will be honoring all of Central Georgia's first responders, teachers, postal workers, grocery store employees and anyone else on the front line of this battle.

Thank you, Straight from the Heart!

