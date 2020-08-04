MACON, Ga. — The fight against COVID-19 is no easy battle for any of us, but it's especially tough for health-care heroes in Central Georgia.

In a Facebook post, one hero from Coliseum Medical Center says, "As challenging as the hospital world may be, I cannot imagine how hard this is for families!"

The quote is a reminder for us all to be mindful of others and smile, even when it seems dark.

Thank you to the health-care heroes around the world, straight from the heart.

