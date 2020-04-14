MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College donated two UV-C lamps from their chemistry department that disinfect against bacteria, and 100 medical gowns to Navicent Health Baldwin.

The lamps can be used to prolong the life of disposable isolation gowns, making them reusable at a time most hospitals are facing shortages from the pandemic.

Thank you, Straight from the Heart.

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Macon County educators

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Coliseum Medical Centers' Health-care Heroes

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Houston County educators

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Unsung heroes at Medical Center, Navicent Health

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Quail Run Elementary School's staff

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Monroe County first responders

RELATED: Thank You, Straight From the Heart! | Bibb County Sheriff's Office

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.