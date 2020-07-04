HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Educators throughout Central Georgia are finding creative ways to reach out to the students.

Choral and band teachers from Houston County joined together to create a virtual choir. The teachers sent an uplifting message through song to parents and students as a reminder that during the digital learning, they're all in this together.

Along with the musical performance, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott participated in the video sharing words of encouragement.

The Houston County School System posted the video on Facebook using the hashtags #HOUSTONGoesDigital #digitallearning #virtualchoir #spreadhope .

It's a similar message we share night after night. This storm is a tough one, but it's one we'll get through together.

Thank you to the Houston County educators for the creative reminder, straight from our hearts.

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Unsung heroes at Medical Center, Navicent Health

RELATED: Thank You, Straight from the Heart! | Quail Run Elementary School's staff

RELATED: Thank You, Straight From the Heart! | Bibb County Sheriff's Office

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.