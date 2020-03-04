MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency service workers in Monroe County are still protecting and rescuing people in need of help. While some people can work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders don't have that option. Monroe County Services are doing their part to help the community and prevent the spread of the virus.

Crews sanitize trucks and gear as soon as they finish a call. Captain Shane Cook says, "In addition to protecting ourselves and protecting our families, it also protects us in between patients."

13WMAZ wants to honor everyone on the front lines doing their part to keep Central Georgia going. We know it's a tough time, but any tiny bit of joy and showing our appreciation helps make the battle a little easier.

We'll get through this, one day at a time, together.

Thank you, Straight from the Heart!

