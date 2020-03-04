WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Georgia public schools are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, but so many Central Georgia teachers are still finding a way to educate students.

Teachers, faculty, and staff at Quail Run Elementary School in Houston County wanted their students to know that they are missed and loved. The team created and shared a nearly 5-minute video on YouTube.

From posters to sidewalk art and even cookie dough, the staff found creative ways to write messages to their students.

13WMAZ will be honoring all of our first responders, people on the front lines, teachers, postal workers, and so many more doing their part to keep Central Georgia going.

This small gesture is just a reminder that we'll get through this, together.

Thank you, Straight from the Heart.

