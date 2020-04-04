MACON, Ga. — You often hear about the doctors and nurses, but you rarely hear about so many others keeping Central Georgia's hospitals going.

The fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and treat patients would be much harder without a variety of team members. From switchboard operators to people working in environmental services to food services and security, they all play a vital role in patient care at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The Medical Center, Navicent Health often highlights these individuals on their Facebook page, calling them unsung heroes.

13WMAZ wants to honor everyone on the front lines doing their part to keep Central Georgia going. It's just a little light to shine during a tough time.

It's just a reminder we'll get through this, together.

Thank you, Straight from the heart!

