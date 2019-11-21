MACON

Feeding the Homeless Thanksgiving Dinner: on Wednesday, Nov 20 from 4-6 p.m. there will be a feeding the homeless dinner at Midtown Key Club at 435 Third Street in Downtown Macon. There will be turkey, ham, chicken, dressing, greens, beans, mac n cheese, and desserts.

Turkey and Food Distribution : Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is partnering with the Rotary Club to distribute turkeys and food boxes at World Changers Church located at 630 Wimbish Road starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Thanksgiving Giveaway at Overtyme Bar and Grill: Attorney Daryl Von Yokley is holding a giveaway event on Nov. 23 at the bar and grill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He'll be giving away 1,000 turkeys, soda, and $50 gift cards. You must register for the event at Overtyme on Nov. 18 and 19. If you bring a proof of voter registration, you will be entered into the raffle.

Annual Feed the Need Thanksgiving Dinner : Grace Life 365, Inc. is having its Annual Feed the Need Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 2:30-5 p.m. The church is located at 1220 Hightower Road. For more information, contact Barbara Wyche at 478-318-8838.

Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels : Lutheran Church of the Redeemer is delivering Thanksgiving dinners for Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving Day. The church needs volunteers to provide food, help cook and pack, and drive the delivery routes. The Facebook event page says last year they wrapped up around noon.

Coat Drive and Feeding the Homeless Event: BossLadi Unlimited is helping to feed the homeless soup and chili on Nov. 30 starting at 9 a.m. in Central City Park in Macon. Volunteers are welcome. They are also collecting coats to give away. Donations can be dropped off at 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS

Thanksgiving Dinner at Life More Abundant International Worship Center: On Nov. 24 the church will serve dinner in the fellowship hall from 2-5 p.m. The church is located at 100 North Houston Road.

Thanksgiving Praise Fest 2019 : Fellowship Bible Baptist Church is having a Thanksgiving Praise Fest at 450 Dunbar Road. Choirs will be featured during the concert. According to the Facebook event page, admission is free and the first 200 families in attendance will receive a special giveaway.

FORT VALLEY

The Fort Valley Fellowship of Churches 2019 Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway: A thanksgiving giveaway will be held at the Feed Center Family Worship Center at 100 Fagan Circle. The event is on Saturday Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applications are at the Feed Center Outreach Ministry. There will be free hot meals including drinks, vegetables, turkey, and chicken. Bring proof of identity and income.

DUBLIN

Community-wide Thanksgiving Dinner : Several churches and business are bringing and serving free food at 621 Academy Ave. According to the Facebook event page, there will be corn hole, ladder ball, and a bounce house for kids on Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. They will be serving until the food runs out.

