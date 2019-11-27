DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — With nearly 50 million Americans on the road this Thanksgiving Holiday, AAA says it’s the busiest one in over a decade.

“10 hours, lots of traffic,” holiday traveler Crystal Wolkiewicz said.

Wolkiewicz is heading from Tennessee to Florida to visit her parents -- a drive she takes often, but it was much longer Wednesday.

“Going through Atlanta, it was pretty much bumper-to-bumper the whole way through,” she said.

AAA says people in Atlanta could see delays that nearly triple their regular driving times.

John Hickson says he and his wife prepare for every possible outcome on busy travel days.

“Try to get most of it done the night before and leave a little earlier than we anticipate, and then expect everything to be slow and sticky and raining. If it’s not, great. If it is, then we’re prepared for it,” Hickson said.

Their advice for traveling safely is to be a good defensive driver.

“Be aware of the person around you, just really pay attention. I had a lady swerve over because she didn’t look before she got over,” Wolkiewiecz said.

“Little bit of extra time, take the foot off the accelerator. I don’t tailgate people. When I get there, I want to have the same smile on my face as I did when I left,” Hickson said.

If you haven’t left for the Holiday yet, AAA says the next three days will be better for people traveling on the road.

