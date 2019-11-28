MACON, Ga. — When people think about Thanksgiving, typically the first thing that comes to mind is the spread of food on the dining room table.

If you have any pets at home, they will probably be right there begging for delicious Thanksgiving treats.

Veterinarians from Michelson Found Animals have a list of holiday foods pets can eat.

Here is what they say pets can eat:

Turkey is fine, as long as no "fixins" are on there like gravy, spices, and onions. It has to be plain white meat turkey.

Most fruits are OK, particularly blueberries, watermelon, peaches, and strawberries. Cats can't have any fruit.

Plain pumpkin and mac n' cheese, as long as your pet doesn't have any dairy issues.

Now what about what they can't eat?:

Giving cats or dogs chocolate is never OK.

Any treats that have any artificial sweetener is also bad for your pet.

Avoid giving any food that has bones in it. It can cause your dog or cat to choke and tear up their stomach.

If your pet happens to rummage through the garbage or sneak table food while you're not looking, Dr. Steve Holowinski, a veterinarian in Johnson County, New York, says there are signs you can watch out for in case they get sick.

"Especially the vomiting -- if they're not keeping anything down, then they should be seen," says Holowinski.

Again, experts say too much table food is never good for pets.

