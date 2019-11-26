MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Before you start thinking about that Thanksgiving turkey, the American Automobile Association wants to get you ready for the millions of drivers expected to hit the roads for the holiday.

More than one million Georgians are traveling for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

"I am heading back to Clearwater, Florida," Evan Wolfgram said.

Evan Wolfgram will be one of them, and he's taking a rest before seeing his family.

"I love seeing all my friends, it is always such good family around that time, we are always connected," Wolfgram said.

Wolfgram said he is traveling a little early to beat any traffic backups.

"I just try to bear with it, sometimes drive later at night, but then I just find out I'm just getting tired while I drive, so I have to pull over and sleep," he said.

AAA said more than 54 million people are expected to be traveling on the roads nationwide.

"When you think about those numbers, it is very, very important people are aware of with what they need to do when traveling for Thanksgiving and making sure that their cars are up to par," Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA said.

Waiters said once your car is in working order, you can expect to pay less to fill it up.

"Right now AAA expects gas prices to be familiarly similar to last year's Thanksgiving holiday, which averaged around $2.57, and I can tell you right now Georgia's average right now is $2.43," Waiters said.

With a car full of gas, you want to be sure to avoid traveling on Wednesday. Waiters said you want to avoid Atlanta between 5:30 and 7:30 that evening.

Wolfgram said with most of his trip behind him, he is ready to sit back and enjoy some Thanksgiving food.

