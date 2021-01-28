Communication Director of Georgia Department of Labor said they're trying to respond as quickly as possible to the flood of messages and calls

MACON, Ga. — Many Central Georgians are frustrated with the lack of response from the Georgia’s Department of Labor over unemployment benefits.

13WMAZ spoke with the Director of Communications for Georgia’s Department of Labor, Kersha Cartwright, to understand what is going on.



“When everyone is calling to try and see when they're going to get their payments, that call volume is huge, and we're trying to get those returned,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright said they've built six different systems over the past year to try and ease some of the delays.

“We had a system that was built for 3% unemployment rate when all of this started -- much lower than what we're dealing with now.”



According to the state's Department of Labor the unemployment rate is now 5.6%.

Cartwright said it wasn’t only that the system wasn’t ready for this boom of claims, but the number of employees they originally had were not ready either.

“We're dealing with employees that we're hired for a much lower claim volume.”

Cartwright said they've recently hired close to 400 people, and are adding a calling center to help answer questions in the near future.



“It's a lot. People are very worried, but we're working seven days a week to get people their money as soon as possible,” said Cartwright.