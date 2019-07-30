MACON, Ga. — One back-to-school tradition is a new hairstyle. A woman in Laurens County is styling student's hair at no cost. Brianda O'Neal has been doing hair for 20 years.

"Growing up in the projects, a lot of kids walk around and the parents will have themselves up-to-date, but the kids look basically thrown away," said O'Neal.

She wants to change that. She's offering to style children's hair while they prepare for the school year.

"A lot of kids get bullied because of how they go to school, but it's not their fault. Some parents just can't afford to do certain things," said O'Neal.

O'Neal says her most requested styles are braids and twisting dreadlocks. She wants parents to brush away the headache so parents can be able to spend their money on other things for their kids.

"That takes a load off of them," said O'Neal.

Mike Stewart booked an appointment with O'Neal to do his son's hair.

"It kind of helps me a lot. I normally do it myself, but I just don't have the time," said Stewart.

O'Neal says some styles take hours to do, but it saves the parents and students even more time in the long run.

"I feel like having a good heart, and if you are able to do it, you can give back to the community," said O'Neal.

O'Neal styles hair for students in pre-kindergarten to the ninth grade. She is taking requests through August 5. To schedule an appointment with her, call 803-378-0411.

