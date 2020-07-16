Some parents say the rule might be against state law and they plan to take their concerns before the board on July 21st

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As school systems in Georgia roll out their plans for the upcoming school year, many parents have concerns.

Some in Houston County say it's unfair to not allow online learning students to participate in extracurricular activities.

They also argue it could violate state law.

"The kids that stay home won't be allowed all of the things that the kids get to go to in school," says Caly Hess.

Superintendent Mark Scott told 13WMAZ in an interview last week, the school stands by that decision.

"It's kind of hard to imagine if parents don't feel comfortable with them coming to school but then want them to interact with a cohort that would be coming from all different areas of the school," says Scott.

Hess says her son loves playing all instruments, especially the saxophone, so he decided to go back for in-person learning so he is allowed to go to practice.

She says there is a big difference between sitting in a classroom for an entire school day and being spread out on a field for band practice.

She says the Veterans High School junior is pushing for band scholarships and sitting out a semester, or even a whole year, could throw a wrench in his college plans.

"My son was willing to take all of his core classes at home and have me drive him to school for his band stuff. That would minimize his exposure and he would still get to do his band stuff. They won't offer that."

Paula Camp says it's just not right.

"I just felt that students are being penalized and that's just not right, nor is it legal."

Camp sent a letter to Scott saying she thinks the restriction violates state law, specifically Georgia House Bill 905 which ensures "basic quality education."

"It clearly states that you cannot exclude students from extracurricular activities just because they either home school or participate in virtual learning. It's against the law."

She says her son, who has a 5th and 6th grader in the school system, will read the letter in full to the board during their July 21st meeting.

"Making sure that they have access to the same opportunities as all the kids that live in these communities," says Camp.

Hess says she will also be at that meeting.

"This is no longer a free, safe and equitable education."

We reached out to the Georgia Department of Education who could not say whether the rule is against the law or not and the Houston County School System has not returned our request to comment.

