'That's really remarkable': Douglass Theatre wraps up centennial celebration with new stage play

It explores the life of the theatre's founder, Charles Douglass.

MACON, Ga. — The Douglass Theatre is wrapping up its centennial with a series of events celebrating its 100 years of history. It includes a new play telling the story of the theatre's founder, Central Georgia's first Black millionaire, Charles Douglass.

Douglass created the venue that hosted legends Little Richard, Otis Redding, James Brown, and many more.

It's a race to go back in time.

"When the first curtain opens, they're like, 'Wow, that looks like 1911,'" the play's director, Steven Little, said.

The crew is setting up the stage at the Douglass Theatre this week, getting ready for opening night on Friday.

Little says the theatre's story began when Douglass tried to watch his wife's performance at another theatre.

"He went to the theater here locally to see his wife performing and they said, 'You can't sit up here, you got to sit up top,'" Little said.

The theatre was built out of love in a segregated 1920s South.

"He left, said 'I'll just build my own,'" Little said. "His relationship with his wife was so amazing. The love he had for her was the main reason he built it."

Little says he wrote the play to teach others the theatre's rich history.

"I remember the first time ever coming here, it was a fashion show, and the thing about it is I was in the building and had no idea what the story was behind this building," he said.

It's called "His-Story in the Macon." Little says the characters are true to life. Aisha Andrea plays the couple's friend Louise.

"She is very no-nonsense. She is straight to the point. She does not bite her tongue," Andrea said.

She's excited to tell the story on stage.

"For us to be telling his story at his theatre, that's like, really remarkable... and it's during Black History Month," Andrea said.

The play opens Friday at 6:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Little encourages everyone to come out and learn something new.