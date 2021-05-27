Dr. Jim Suit adopted Helen Keller's benevolent mission and will leave an impressive legacy behind

MACON, Ga. — You may know the story of Helen Keller. As a baby she became blind. She eventually learned language and braille and became an advocate for the blind.

In 1925, she attended the Lions Clubs International Convention and challenged them to become knights of the blind.

They did, and today, they are still doing that work.

Dr. Jim Suit took that mission to heart and will leave a legacy behind.

It's another trip to the eye doctor for 6-year-old Brantley Driver. He's a little squirmy, and that doesn't faze Dr. Suit in the least.

He's got 40 years of experience under his belt.

"I need to retire before I forget everything I know," he joked.

He's got a sense of humor, but what's easy to focus on is his affiliation with the Lions Clubs.

"We're here to help people who need help with eye care," Dr. Suit stated, and that includes kids like Brantley who lives with Down syndrome.

His mom, Angela, says she got a surprise when they went to pay for his first pair of glasses.

"So we come out here and he says, 'Don't worry about it -- the Lions Club will get it," she said. "That's a huge help because I was expecting $300."

"It's the ability of us to help folks, because, 'There but for the grace of God go us,'" Dr. Suit said.

Dr. Suit and his humble spirit also do work with other organizations like seeing 10 clients a month from the Macon Volunteer Clinic, but now it's time for the guy with the Mickey Mouse toys to bid his tools goodbye.

He's retiring and moving away from Central Georgia, "Taking care of a couple of grandkids in Dallas, Texas and plan to join the Lions Club there," he said.

He won't do exams but he will continue to work for the vision of an organization that is close to his heart.

"It does make you feel good," he said with a smile.