The Allman Betts Band returns in 1 of Macon's 1st live concerts since start of pandemic

People from all across the world came to see the band

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon gathered to hear a band with some iconic roots play live again Wednesday night.

The Allman Betts Band returned to Macon's City Auditorium as part of their US tour.

Hundreds of people showed up for one of Macon's first live music experiences in months. Doors opened at 6 p.m. and everyone was jamming by 7 p.m.

The River Kittens Band got the show started.

Concertgoer Jina Celender explained what it was like to see shows in person again.

"Sore throat, because you've screamed so hard and you've yelled and song with every song they sing, and just an awesome, good time. I mean, it's just like coming back home," Celender said.

The Allman Betts Band formed in November 2018 and includes the sons of three founding members of the Allman Brothers Band.