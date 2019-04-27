MACON, Ga. — Saturday night, you have a chance to check out the Big House and enjoy a neat concert with dinner.

The concert will benefit Habitat for Humanity, which is building houses in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood right now.

It will also benefit the Big House, where the legendary Southern rock band The Allman Brothers once lived.

Highway 41 will play in the backyard and the home will open up for tours. Joe D's is providing dinner.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Ivey Hall says the two organizations came together with one goal in mind -- to raise money to help each other out.

"So this idea of the Big House and Habitat, who builds houses, to come together and make a difference, and it works so well because we're here in Pleasant Hill and the Big House is right on the edge of Pleasant Hill, so just trying to bring some awareness to what's going on," she said.

Things get going at 6 p.m. Saturday night. You can buy your ticket at the door. With your ticket to the Macon Beer Fest, you can get in half price.

The folks at this event ask that you take Uber or a designated driver though if you plan to be drinking.