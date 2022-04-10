The Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating a robbery Citgo in Macon

No one was injured during the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened at the Citgo on Shurling Drive Sunday morning.

According to the press release it happened just after 8:20 a.m.

They say a clerk was collecting money from the gaming machines. As they were opening one of the machines a man snatched the money bag and fled the store on foot.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.