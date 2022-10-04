The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating an armed robbery at Popeyes on Shurling Drive

No one was injured during this incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery at Popeyes located on Shurling Drive.

According to a release, it occurred just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

It was reported that a male subject entered the Popeyes at 743 Shurling Drive brandishing a firearm. The suspect demanded money from the clerk. Once the individual took an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store on foot.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.